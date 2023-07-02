Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Personal Training PSA

    BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    02.07.2023

    Video by Seaman Apprentice Brandon Claros 

    AFN Diego Garcia

    230207-N-OH831-1001 DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Feb. 7, 2023 ) – Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Brandon Claros, assigned to American Forces Network Diego Garcia, speaks on personal training that is available onboard NSF Diego Garcia. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Brandon Claros/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2023
    Date Posted: 02.07.2023 04:33
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 872638
    VIRIN: 230207-N-OH831-785
    Filename: DOD_109443655
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: IO

    This work, Personal Training PSA, by SA Brandon Claros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PSA
    Fitness
    NSFDiegoGarcia
    PhysicalReadiness

