Under Secretary of the Army, Gabe Camarillo, met with leaders and recognized Soldiers stationed in Poland for their excellence at Camp Kosciuszko, Poznan, Poland, Feb. 01, 2022. The Under Secretary got to see how Soldiers train to achieve interoperability, and make sure the Army's providing support to the NATO mission. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. James Alegria)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2023 04:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|872631
|VIRIN:
|230201-A-HV314-100
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_109443638
|Length:
|00:07:00
|Location:
|POZNAN, PL
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Under Secretary of the Army Visits Camp Kosciuszko - B-Roll, by SGT James Alegria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT