    Resiliency Tactical Pause

    01.27.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Dillon Audit 

    AFN Incirlik

    Incirlik Air Base members came together as a team for the Resiliency Tactical Pause day at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Jan 27, 2023. The Resiliency Tactical Pause is a day dedicated to coming together as a team and compete in challenges around base. (U.S Air Force video by Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit)

