Incirlik Air Base members came together as a team for the Resiliency Tactical Pause day at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Jan 27, 2023. The Resiliency Tactical Pause is a day dedicated to coming together as a team and compete in challenges around base. (U.S Air Force video by Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2023 04:13
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|1, TR
