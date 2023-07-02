Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Blue Ridge Super Bowl Shout Out

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    02.07.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sarah Eaton 

    USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19)

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 7, 2023) – Senior Chief Logistics Specialist Brandon Cummings, from Tonganoxie, Kan., assigned to U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), shouts out the Kansas City Chiefs Feb. 7, 2023. Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and, as 7th Fleet command ship, routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sarah C. Eaton)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2023
    Date Posted: 02.07.2023 04:21
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 872627
    VIRIN: 230207-N-DE082-0001
    Filename: DOD_109443623
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP 
    Hometown: TONGANOXIE, KS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Blue Ridge Super Bowl Shout Out, by PO3 Sarah Eaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sports
    Shout Out
    USS Blue Ridge
    Super Bowl

