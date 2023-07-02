USS Blue Ridge Super Bowl Shout Out

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 7, 2023) – Senior Chief Logistics Specialist Brandon Cummings, from Tonganoxie, Kan., assigned to U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), shouts out the Kansas City Chiefs Feb. 7, 2023. Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and, as 7th Fleet command ship, routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sarah C. Eaton)