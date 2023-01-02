This video is the first of a series highlighting tenant units of the 36th Wing at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 7, 2023. Featured in this video is U.S. Air Force Maj. Braden Delong, AFIMSC Operating Location-A Guam chief, sharing their mission and involvement at Andersen AFB and within the region. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2023 01:04
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|872621
|VIRIN:
|230201-F-VU029-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109443527
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Tenant unit love: AFIMSC Detachment 2, by SSgt Aubree Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT