    Tenant unit love: AFIMSC Detachment 2

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    02.01.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    This video is the first of a series highlighting tenant units of the 36th Wing at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 7, 2023. Featured in this video is U.S. Air Force Maj. Braden Delong, AFIMSC Operating Location-A Guam chief, sharing their mission and involvement at Andersen AFB and within the region. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2023
    Date Posted: 02.07.2023 01:04
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 872621
    VIRIN: 230201-F-VU029-1001
    Filename: DOD_109443527
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tenant unit love: AFIMSC Detachment 2, by SSgt Aubree Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Andersen Air Force Base
    Air Force
    36th Wing
    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center
    Tenant Unit
    AFIMC

