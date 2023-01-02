Tenant unit love: AFIMSC Detachment 2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/872621" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This video is the first of a series highlighting tenant units of the 36th Wing at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 7, 2023. Featured in this video is U.S. Air Force Maj. Braden Delong, AFIMSC Operating Location-A Guam chief, sharing their mission and involvement at Andersen AFB and within the region. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)