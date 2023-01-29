HMH-464 Marines perform maintenance in the snow

U.S. Marines with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 464 perform maintenance in the snow on a CH-53E Super Stallion at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Jan. 29, 2023. Marines with HMH-464 trained in a cold-weather, high-altitude environment to increase proficiency and improve overall combat readiness. HMH-464 is a subordinate unit of 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, the aviation combat element of II Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Anakin Smith)
This B-Roll package includes footage of the following:
U.S. Marines performing maintenance on a CH-53E Super Stallion
U.S. Marines warming up a CH-53E Super Stallion.
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2023 08:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|872613
|VIRIN:
|230129-M-HU274-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109443518
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
