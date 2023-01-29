HMH-464 Marines perform maintenance in the snow

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Anakin Smith 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marines with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 464 perform maintenance in the snow on a CH-53E Super Stallion at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Jan. 29, 2023. Marines with HMH-464 trained in a cold-weather, high-altitude environment to increase proficiency and improve overall combat readiness. HMH-464 is a subordinate unit of 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, the aviation combat element of II Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Anakin Smith)

    This B-Roll package includes footage of the following:
    U.S. Marines performing maintenance on a CH-53E Super Stallion
    U.S. Marines warming up a CH-53E Super Stallion.

    TAGS

    CH-53E
    Super Stallion
    HMH-464
    Colorado
    2MAW
    Cold-Weather

