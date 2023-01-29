HMH-464 Marines perform maintenance in the snow

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 464 perform maintenance in the snow on a CH-53E Super Stallion at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Jan. 29, 2023. Marines with HMH-464 trained in a cold-weather, high-altitude environment to increase proficiency and improve overall combat readiness. HMH-464 is a subordinate unit of 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, the aviation combat element of II Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Anakin Smith)



This B-Roll package includes footage of the following:

U.S. Marines performing maintenance on a CH-53E Super Stallion

U.S. Marines warming up a CH-53E Super Stallion.