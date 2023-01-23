USS Shiloh (CG 67) Fires Standard Missile During Live-Fire Exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





230123-N-NY362-2003 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 23, 2023) Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67) fires a standard missile during a live-fire exercise in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 23. Shiloh is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro)