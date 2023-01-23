Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Shiloh (CG67) Fires Missile During Live-Fire Exercise

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.23.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Navarro 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    230123-N-NY362-2002 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 23, 2023) Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67) fires a standard missile during a live-fire exercise in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 23. Shiloh is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2023
    Date Posted: 02.06.2023 23:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 872610
    VIRIN: 230123-N-NY362-2002
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_109443507
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA

    TAGS

    Missile
    USS Shiloh
    CG 67
    CTF70
    U.S.7thFleet
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific

