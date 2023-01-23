USS Shiloh (CG67) Fires Missile During Live-Fire Exercise

230123-N-NY362-2002 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 23, 2023) Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67) fires a standard missile during a live-fire exercise in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 23. Shiloh is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2023 23:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|872610
|VIRIN:
|230123-N-NY362-2002
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_109443507
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
