    Eboshidake Park

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    02.01.2023

    Courtesy Video

    AFN Sasebo

    The park overlooks Kujukushima, Sasebo City, and Omura Bay. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Colin Lightner)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2023
    Date Posted: 02.06.2023 23:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 872609
    VIRIN: 230202-N-OR754-0001
    Filename: DOD_109443506
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eboshidake Park, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    Nagasaki
    Eboshidake
    AFN Sasebo

