    MOFA Youth Exchange Program - Yokosuka - Interviews

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    02.05.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Codie Soule 

    AFN Yokosuka

    230206-N-KP021-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 6, 2023) Interviews from
    the Youth Exchange Program hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Commander Fleet Activities. Students from the Kinnick school district and local Yokosuka students participated in a cultural exchange. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Codie L. Soule)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2023
    Date Posted: 02.06.2023 23:11
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 872603
    VIRIN: 230207-N-KP021-0002
    Filename: DOD_109443494
    Length: 00:02:48
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    AFN Yokosuka
    CFAY
    MOFA
    Youth Exchange Program

