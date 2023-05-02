Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MOFA Youth Exchange Program - Yokosuka - B-Roll

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    02.05.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Codie Soule 

    AFN Yokosuka

    230206-N-KP021-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 6, 2023) B-Roll of the Youth Exchange Program hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Commander Fleet Activities. Students from the Kinnick school district and local Yokosuka students participated in a cultural exchange. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Codie L. Soule)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2023
    Date Posted: 02.06.2023 23:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:02:13
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    AFN Yokosuka
    CFAY
    MOFA
    Youth Exchange Program

