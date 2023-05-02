230206-N-KP021-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 6, 2023) B-Roll of the Youth Exchange Program hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Commander Fleet Activities. Students from the Kinnick school district and local Yokosuka students participated in a cultural exchange. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Codie L. Soule)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2023 23:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|872602
|VIRIN:
|230207-N-KP021-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109443492
|Length:
|00:02:13
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, MOFA Youth Exchange Program - Yokosuka - B-Roll, by PO2 Codie Soule, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
