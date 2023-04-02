Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues hiker, continues search for second hiker

    CA, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    Coast Guard Air Station Humboldt Bay hoists a hiker after going missing near Gasquet, California, Saturday, February 4, 2023. The Coast Guard and partner agencies continued searching for the second hiker through Monday, February 6, 2023. (Courtesy video)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2023
    Date Posted: 02.06.2023 22:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 872595
    VIRIN: 230204-G-G0211-002
    Filename: DOD_109443446
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: CA, US

    rescue
    Coast Guard
    California
    helicopter
    Humboldt Bay

