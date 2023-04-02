Coast Guard Air Station Humboldt Bay hoists a hiker after going missing near Gasquet, California, Saturday, February 4, 2023. The Coast Guard and partner agencies continued searching for the second hiker through Monday, February 6, 2023. (Courtesy video)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2023 22:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|872595
|VIRIN:
|230204-G-G0211-002
|Filename:
|DOD_109443446
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Coast Guard rescues hiker, continues search for second hiker, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
