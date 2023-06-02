Coast Guard medevacs captain of motor vessel near Southwest Pass, La.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew medevacs the captain of the motor vessel PERIDOT near Southwest Pass, Louisiana, on Feb. 6, 2023. The captain experienced dizziness and chest pain before the aircrew medevaced him to Universtiy Medical Center in New Orleans. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Air Station New Orleans)