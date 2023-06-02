Coast Guard medevacs captain of motor vessel near Southwest Pass, La.

A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew medevacs the captain of the motor vessel PERIDOT near Southwest Pass, Louisiana, on Feb. 6, 2023. The captain experienced dizziness and chest pain before the aircrew medevaced him to Universtiy Medical Center in New Orleans. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Air Station New Orleans)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2023 21:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|872594
|VIRIN:
|230206-G-G0108-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109443369
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|SOUTHWEST PASS, LA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
