    Coast Guard medevacs captain of motor vessel near Southwest Pass, La.

    SOUTHWEST PASS, LA, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2023

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew medevacs the captain of the motor vessel PERIDOT near Southwest Pass, Louisiana, on Feb. 6, 2023. The captain experienced dizziness and chest pain before the aircrew medevaced him to Universtiy Medical Center in New Orleans. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Air Station New Orleans)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2023
    Date Posted: 02.06.2023 21:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 872594
    VIRIN: 230206-G-G0108-1001
    Filename: DOD_109443369
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: SOUTHWEST PASS, LA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard medevacs captain of motor vessel near Southwest Pass, La., must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    medevac
    rescue
    new orleans
    hoist
    air station
    helicopter

