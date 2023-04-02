Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kadena ESports February Fury 2023 (Clean)

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.04.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes 

    AFN Okinawa

    Kadena E-Sports hosted February Fury 2023 at the Schilling Community Center on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 4, 2023. February Fury was a Super Smash Bros tournament hosted by the Kadena E-Sports team and Air Force Gaming for U.S. service members and dependents across the island to boost morale. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2023
    Date Posted: 02.07.2023 02:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 872592
    VIRIN: 230204-M-KJ570-1002
    Filename: DOD_109443357
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kadena ESports February Fury 2023 (Clean), by LCpl Ernesto Lagunes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kadena
    Video Games
    Community
    Air Force
    Gamer
    Gaming
    Esports

