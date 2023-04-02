Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kadena E-Sports February Fury 2023

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.04.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes 

    AFN Okinawa

    Kadena E-Sports hosted February Fury 2023 at the Schilling Community Center on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 4, 2023. February Fury was a Super Smash Bros tournament hosted by the Kadena E-Sports team and Air Force Gaming for U.S. service members and dependents across the island to boost morale. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2023
    Date Posted: 02.07.2023 02:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 872590
    VIRIN: 230204-M-KJ570-1001
    Filename: DOD_109443353
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    This work, Kadena E-Sports February Fury 2023, by LCpl Ernesto Lagunes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kadena
    Video Games
    Community
    Air force
    Games
    Gamer
    Esports

