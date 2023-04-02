Kadena E-Sports hosted February Fury 2023 at the Schilling Community Center on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 4, 2023. February Fury was a Super Smash Bros tournament hosted by the Kadena E-Sports team and Air Force Gaming for U.S. service members and dependents across the island to boost morale. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2023 02:20
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|872590
|VIRIN:
|230204-M-KJ570-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109443353
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Kadena E-Sports February Fury 2023, by LCpl Ernesto Lagunes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT