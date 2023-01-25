On this Pacific Update: Members of the media were allowed to tour Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz to attend the Sabanan Fadang Memorial, a memorial site established after the discovery of CHammoru remains by archaeologists monitoring the construction of Camp Blaz, and document the ongoing construction efforts of the base.
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2023 19:57
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|872584
|VIRIN:
|230125-N-MD802-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109443285
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|TAMUNING, GU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Update: Media Visit of MCB Blaz, by PO2 Jack Aistrup, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT