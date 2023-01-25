Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Update: Media Visit of MCB Blaz

    TAMUNING, GUAM

    01.25.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jack Aistrup 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Update: Members of the media were allowed to tour Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz to attend the Sabanan Fadang Memorial, a memorial site established after the discovery of CHammoru remains by archaeologists monitoring the construction of Camp Blaz, and document the ongoing construction efforts of the base.

    Date Taken: 01.25.2023
    Date Posted: 02.06.2023 19:57
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 872584
    VIRIN: 230125-N-MD802-1001
    Filename: DOD_109443285
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: TAMUNING, GU 

    This work, Pacific Update: Media Visit of MCB Blaz, by PO2 Jack Aistrup, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Guam
    Media
    Pacific
    MCIPAC
    Blaz
    IndoPacom

