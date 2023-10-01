Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Udogoe Park

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    01.10.2023

    Video by Seaman Colin Lightner 

    AFN Sasebo

    Udogoe Park has one of only eight views of the 99 islands. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Colin Lightner)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2023
    Date Posted: 02.06.2023 19:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 872583
    VIRIN: 230111-N-OR754-0001
    Filename: DOD_109443284
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Japan
    Sasebo
    Nagasaki
    AFN Sasebo

