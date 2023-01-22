Caroline Kim, Fleet Fitness Center Zumba Instructor, hosts Zumba Class for the Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) community. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Colin Lightner)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2023 19:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|872581
|VIRIN:
|230123-N-OR754-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109443280
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Zumba Class, by SN Colin Lightner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
