    Zumba Class

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    01.22.2023

    Video by Seaman Colin Lightner 

    AFN Sasebo

    Caroline Kim, Fleet Fitness Center Zumba Instructor, hosts Zumba Class for the Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) community. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Colin Lightner)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2023
    Date Posted: 02.06.2023 19:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 872581
    VIRIN: 230123-N-OR754-0001
    Filename: DOD_109443280
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Zumba Class, by SN Colin Lightner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CFAS
    Zumba
    AFN Sasebo
    Fleet Fitness Center

