Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2023 OHA Utility Expenses Survey

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    01.19.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Flesch 

    Media Center - Japan

    Information on the 2023 Overseas Housing Allowance (OHA) Utility Expenses Survey for servicemembers stationed in Japan.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2023
    Date Posted: 02.06.2023 19:30
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 872577
    VIRIN: 230119-N-NV251-1001
    Filename: DOD_109443239
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 OHA Utility Expenses Survey, by PO2 Michael Flesch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Overseas Housing Allowance
    2023
    Utility Expenses Survey

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT