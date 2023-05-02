Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Rescues Two Men Near Willapa Bay

    TOKELAND, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Steven Strohmaier 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    A Coast Guard rescue crew from Air Station Astoria safely hoists two men into an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter near Willapa Bay, Washington, Feb. 5, 2023. Their 46-foot crabbing vessel sank and an emergency radio beacon was activated notifying the Coast Guard of the incident. (U.S. Coast Guard video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2023
    Date Posted: 02.06.2023 16:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 872568
    VIRIN: 230205-G-SG988-1919
    Filename: DOD_109442893
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: TOKELAND, WA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Rescues Two Men Near Willapa Bay, by PO2 Steven Strohmaier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Rescue
    Life Raft
    Hoist
    Jayhawk
    PNW

