Coast Guard Rescues Two Men Near Willapa Bay

A Coast Guard rescue crew from Air Station Astoria safely hoists two men into an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter near Willapa Bay, Washington, Feb. 5, 2023. Their 46-foot crabbing vessel sank and an emergency radio beacon was activated notifying the Coast Guard of the incident. (U.S. Coast Guard video)
|02.05.2023
|02.06.2023 16:59
|B-Roll
|872568
|230205-G-SG988-1919
|DOD_109442893
|00:02:01
|TOKELAND, WA, US
|3
|3
