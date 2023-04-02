Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard rescues 3 from vessel taking on water near Pillar Point

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    A Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco helicopter crew rescued 3 people off a yacht near Pillar Point, Saturday, February, 6, 2023. the individuals were rescued after the vessel started taking on water. (Courtesy video)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2023
    Date Posted: 02.06.2023 16:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 872567
    VIRIN: 230204-G-G0211-001
    Filename: DOD_109442889
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues 3 from vessel taking on water near Pillar Point, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    San Francisco
    rescue
    Coast Guard
    California
    helicopter

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT