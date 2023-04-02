A Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco helicopter crew rescued 3 people off a yacht near Pillar Point, Saturday, February, 6, 2023. the individuals were rescued after the vessel started taking on water. (Courtesy video)
|02.04.2023
|02.06.2023 16:46
|B-Roll
|Location:
|SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US
This work, Coast Guard rescues 3 from vessel taking on water near Pillar Point, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
