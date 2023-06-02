Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and National Economic Council Director Brian Deese.
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2023 16:30
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|872565
|Filename:
|DOD_109442850
|Length:
|01:11:53
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Brian Deese, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT