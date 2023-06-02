Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Why I Serve: Sgt. Felicia Trapps, Patriot Launching Station Enhanced Operator/Maintainer (14T), serves as an instructor with HQ/A Battery 3-6 ADA BN

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2023

    Video by Amber Osei 

    U.S. Army Air Defense Artillery School

    Sgt. Felicia Trapps, Patriot Launching Station Enhanced Operator/Maintainer (14T), serves as an instructor with HQ/A Battery 3-6 ADA BN, 30th Air Defense Artillery Brigade as part of the Advanced Individual Training (AIT) for the 14T students at US Army Fort Sill Fires Center of Excellence in Oklahoma.
    Sgt. Trapps is originally from Columbus, GA and she couldn't be happier with her time in the U.S. Army.
    Enlisting as a Food Service Specialist 92G she later decided to take the leap and become an Air Defender, stating that she "didn't like the hours" that the cooks were required to work. By changing over to 14T she became a part of a team that Instructs the proper maintenance of the Patriot Launching System.
    Most of her students are Soldiers fresh from basic combat training, but she also trains re-class students that are like she once was when she decided to switch jobs.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2023
    Date Posted: 02.06.2023 16:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 872562
    VIRIN: 230206-O-ZY123-248
    Filename: DOD_109442836
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 
    Hometown: COLUMBUS, GA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Why I Serve: Sgt. Felicia Trapps, Patriot Launching Station Enhanced Operator/Maintainer (14T), serves as an instructor with HQ/A Battery 3-6 ADA BN, by Amber Osei, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #ADA #FirsttoFire #14T #92G #Patriot

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT