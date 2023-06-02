Why I Serve: Sgt. Felicia Trapps, Patriot Launching Station Enhanced Operator/Maintainer (14T), serves as an instructor with HQ/A Battery 3-6 ADA BN

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/872562" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Sgt. Felicia Trapps, Patriot Launching Station Enhanced Operator/Maintainer (14T), serves as an instructor with HQ/A Battery 3-6 ADA BN, 30th Air Defense Artillery Brigade as part of the Advanced Individual Training (AIT) for the 14T students at US Army Fort Sill Fires Center of Excellence in Oklahoma.

Sgt. Trapps is originally from Columbus, GA and she couldn't be happier with her time in the U.S. Army.

Enlisting as a Food Service Specialist 92G she later decided to take the leap and become an Air Defender, stating that she "didn't like the hours" that the cooks were required to work. By changing over to 14T she became a part of a team that Instructs the proper maintenance of the Patriot Launching System.

Most of her students are Soldiers fresh from basic combat training, but she also trains re-class students that are like she once was when she decided to switch jobs.