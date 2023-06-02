Vice President Kamala Harris hosts a meeting with U.S. government leaders and private sector representatives to advance efforts to address the root causes of migration from northern Central America.
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2023 15:48
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|872561
|Filename:
|DOD_109442821
|Length:
|00:19:15
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Vice President Harris Hosts the Central America Forward Launch Event, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT