    USACE celebrates winter at WinterFest event

    CROSSLAKE, MN, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2023

    Video by Patrick Moes 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District Park Ranger Ellie Tabako highlights the annual WinterFest tradition that the Cross Lake Dam and Recreation Area team participates in with the community in Cross Lake, Minnesota. The park rangers have participated in the event for 11 years in partnership with the Paul Bunyan Scenic Byway Association.

    Date Taken: 02.04.2023
    Date Posted: 02.06.2023 16:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 872559
    VIRIN: 230206-A-LI073-001
    Filename: DOD_109442775
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: CROSSLAKE, MN, US 

    USACE
    St. Paul District
    WinterFest
    Cross Lake

