USACE celebrates winter at WinterFest event

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District Park Ranger Ellie Tabako highlights the annual WinterFest tradition that the Cross Lake Dam and Recreation Area team participates in with the community in Cross Lake, Minnesota. The park rangers have participated in the event for 11 years in partnership with the Paul Bunyan Scenic Byway Association.