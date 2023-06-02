Those hoping to learn more about the history of U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) can visit the Wahner Brooks Historical Exhibit. Best of all, visitors don’t need to go through any special procedures or vetting for access.
The open-aired museum sits in the middle of what was once Camp Laguna. It’s located in front of the YPG Visitor Control Center and is equipped with paved parking, walkways, and RV access.
This work, YPG's Wahner Brooks Historical Exhibit is open to the public, by Eugene Garcia
