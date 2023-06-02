Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    YPG's Wahner Brooks Historical Exhibit is open to the public

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2023

    Video by Eugene Garcia 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    Those hoping to learn more about the history of U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) can visit the Wahner Brooks Historical Exhibit. Best of all, visitors don’t need to go through any special procedures or vetting for access.

    The open-aired museum sits in the middle of what was once Camp Laguna. It’s located in front of the YPG Visitor Control Center and is equipped with paved parking, walkways, and RV access.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2023
    Date Posted: 02.06.2023 13:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 872536
    VIRIN: 230202-A-IK096-181
    Filename: DOD_109442098
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, YPG's Wahner Brooks Historical Exhibit is open to the public, by Eugene Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Yuma Proving Ground
    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground
    weeklyvideos
    YPG Heritage Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT