    California Guard helps take on deadly floods

    CA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2023

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Whitney Hughes 

    National Guard Bureau

    The California Army National Guard’s 649th Engineer Company were among 550 California National Guard members activated to support flood response efforts from Jan. 3- 24, to assist the Mono, Sacramento and Santa Barbara County authorities. The engineer company's 24-hour efforts included diverting water, and removing 15,000 cubic pounds of debris in just nine days. (U.S. Army National Guard video by David J. Loeffler)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2023
    Date Posted: 02.06.2023 12:53
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 872532
    VIRIN: 230123-A-TA175-683
    Filename: DOD_109441995
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: CA, US

    TAGS

    emergency response
    California National Guard
    National Guard
    flood

