The California Army National Guard’s 649th Engineer Company were among 550 California National Guard members activated to support flood response efforts from Jan. 3- 24, to assist the Mono, Sacramento and Santa Barbara County authorities. The engineer company's 24-hour efforts included diverting water, and removing 15,000 cubic pounds of debris in just nine days. (U.S. Army National Guard video by David J. Loeffler)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2023 12:53
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|872532
|VIRIN:
|230123-A-TA175-683
|Filename:
|DOD_109441995
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, California Guard helps take on deadly floods, by SFC Whitney Hughes, identified by DVIDS
