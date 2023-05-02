29th MPAD Conducts SINCGARS Training

The Maryland Army National Guard 29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment conducts Single Channel Ground and Airborne Radio System training with the MDARNG 58th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade at Harry C. Ruhl Armory in Towson, Maryland, on Feb. 5, 2023. The 29th MPAD will use the training for a scheduled convoy next month. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2023 11:59
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|872530
|VIRIN:
|230205-Z-OV020-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109441839
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|TOWSON, MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
