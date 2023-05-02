29th MPAD Conducts SINCGARS Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Maryland Army National Guard 29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment conducts Single Channel Ground and Airborne Radio System training with the MDARNG 58th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade at Harry C. Ruhl Armory in Towson, Maryland, on Feb. 5, 2023. The 29th MPAD will use the training for a scheduled convoy next month. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)