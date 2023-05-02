Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    29th MPAD Conducts SINCGARS Training

    TOWSON, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The Maryland Army National Guard 29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment conducts Single Channel Ground and Airborne Radio System training with the MDARNG 58th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade at Harry C. Ruhl Armory in Towson, Maryland, on Feb. 5, 2023. The 29th MPAD will use the training for a scheduled convoy next month. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2023
    Date Posted: 02.06.2023 11:59
    Location: TOWSON, MD, US 

    TAGS

    Radio
    Signal
    Transmission
    SINCGARS

