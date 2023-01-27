Northern Strike 23-1 is a Army sponsored exercise uniting service members from several U.S. states and partner forces from January 20-30, 2023, at Camp Grayling Maneuver Training Center and Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Mich., which together comprise the National All-Domain Warfighting Center. The winter iteration of the exercise is held annually in northern Michigan during the coldest part of the year. Snow, high winds, and single digit temperatures are commonplace at the National All-Domain Warfighting Center this time of year. Visiting units train in near-arctic conditions, so they are better able to meet the objectives laid out in the Department of Defense’s arctic strategy. (U.S. National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Cessna)
|01.27.2023
|02.06.2023 11:43
|Video Productions
|872529
|230127-F-SB302-130
|DOD_109441750
|00:01:58
|MI, US
|1
|1
