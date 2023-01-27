Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Northern Strike 23-1

    MI, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Cessna 

    Michigan National Guard

    Northern Strike 23-1 is a Army sponsored exercise uniting service members from several U.S. states and partner forces from January 20-30, 2023, at Camp Grayling Maneuver Training Center and Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Mich., which together comprise the National All-Domain Warfighting Center. The winter iteration of the exercise is held annually in northern Michigan during the coldest part of the year. Snow, high winds, and single digit temperatures are commonplace at the National All-Domain Warfighting Center this time of year. Visiting units train in near-arctic conditions, so they are better able to meet the objectives laid out in the Department of Defense’s arctic strategy. (U.S. National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Cessna)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2023
    Date Posted: 02.06.2023 11:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 872529
    VIRIN: 230127-F-SB302-130
    Filename: DOD_109441750
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: MI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Northern Strike 23-1, by SSgt Jacob Cessna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Department of Defense
    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Army
    National Guard
    Arctic Training
    Northern Strike 23

