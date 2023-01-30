180FW Engine Shop Contributes to Total Force Readiness

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Michael Stella, an aerospace propulsion specialist assigned to the Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, discusses how the engine shop contributes to overall total force readiness and to the mission of the 180FW in Swanton, Ohio, Jan. 30, 2023. The 180FW is the only F-16 fighter wing in the state of Ohio, whose mission is to provide for America; protection of the homeland, effective combat power and defense support to civil authorities, while developing Airmen, supporting their families and serving in our community. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Sarah Stalder Lundgren)