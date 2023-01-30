Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    180FW Engine Shop Contributes to Total Force Readiness

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SWANTON, OH, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Sarah Stalder Lundgren 

    180th Fighter Wing Ohio National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Michael Stella, an aerospace propulsion specialist assigned to the Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, discusses how the engine shop contributes to overall total force readiness and to the mission of the 180FW in Swanton, Ohio, Jan. 30, 2023. The 180FW is the only F-16 fighter wing in the state of Ohio, whose mission is to provide for America; protection of the homeland, effective combat power and defense support to civil authorities, while developing Airmen, supporting their families and serving in our community. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Sarah Stalder Lundgren)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2023
    Date Posted: 02.06.2023 11:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 872524
    VIRIN: 230206-Z-DL835-0001
    Filename: DOD_109441625
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: SWANTON, OH, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    total force
    team
    power
    readiness
    hush house
    test

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT