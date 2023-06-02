Commercial designed for the AF JAG Recruiting Branch to market the many opportunities offered in the Air Force JAG Corps. Created by: “GSD&M on behalf of USAF”
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2023 09:39
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|872518
|VIRIN:
|230206-F-WI667-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109441461
|Length:
|00:02:07
|Location:
|MAXWELL AFB, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, "The Road Ahead" in the USAF JAG Corps, by Thomas Meneguin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
