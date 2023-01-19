Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE's ERDC Field Research Facility Opens New Annex

    DUCK, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2023

    Video by Patrick Bloodgood 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    The U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center’s Coastal and Hydraulics Laboratory celebrated the opening of a new $4.3 million annex at its Field Research Facility, located in Duck N.C. The 4,0008 sq-foot annex will provide additional capabilities for the 45-year-old facility.

