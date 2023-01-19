USACE's ERDC Field Research Facility Opens New Annex

The U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center’s Coastal and Hydraulics Laboratory celebrated the opening of a new $4.3 million annex at its Field Research Facility, located in Duck N.C. The 4,0008 sq-foot annex will provide additional capabilities for the 45-year-old facility.
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2023 10:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|872517
|VIRIN:
|230119-A-OI229-145
|Filename:
|DOD_109441433
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|DUCK, NC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
