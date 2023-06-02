Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 NFL Super Bowl Flyover Promo (vertical version) #superbowlflyover2023

    UNITED STATES

    02.06.2023

    Video by Austin Rooney            

    Navy Production Division - Defense Media Activity

    A short social media promotional video to showcase the types of Navy aircraft that will be featured in the 2023 NFL Super Bowl. The video shows clips of F-35C, F/A-18, and E/A-18 Growler aircraft which will take part in the flyover. This video is in a 9x16 aspect ratio and intended for social media use. (U.S. Navy video edited by Austin Rooney/released)

    #superbowlflyover2023

    Date Taken: 02.06.2023
    Date Posted: 02.06.2023 11:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 872512
    VIRIN: 230206-N-RT381-002
    Filename: DOD_109441404
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, 2023 NFL Super Bowl Flyover Promo (vertical version) #superbowlflyover2023, by Austin Rooney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    nfl
    pilot
    super bowl
    f-18
    flyover
    f-35
    navy
    women
    aviation
    growler

