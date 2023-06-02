2023 NFL Super Bowl Flyover Promo #superbowlflyover2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A short social media promotional video to showcase the types of Navy aircraft that will be featured in the 2023 NFL Super Bowl. The video shows clips of F-35C, F/A-18, and E/A-18 Growler aircraft which will take part in the flyover. (U.S. Navy video edited by Austin Rooney/released)



