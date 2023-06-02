A short social media promotional video to showcase the types of Navy aircraft that will be featured in the 2023 NFL Super Bowl. The video shows clips of F-35C, F/A-18, and E/A-18 Growler aircraft which will take part in the flyover. (U.S. Navy video edited by Austin Rooney/released)
#superbowlflyover2023
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2023 11:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|872511
|VIRIN:
|230206-N-RT381-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109441403
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2023 NFL Super Bowl Flyover Promo #superbowlflyover2023, by Austin Rooney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT