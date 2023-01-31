U.S. Soldier, CPL Jeremy Chavis, assigned to 307th Military Intelligence Battalion, 207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater), answers interview questions during chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear training at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Jan. 31, 2023. Lightning Focus 2023 provides an opportunity for increasing individual & crew weapons proficiency, training on Basic Soldier Skills, junior Soldier and NCO development, improving unit cohesion & team-building, and scenario-based operational intelligence support training to certify intelligence platforms; building readiness in support of SETAF-AF, USAREUR-AF and USAFRICOM. (U.S. Army video by SPC Ryan Parr)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2023 08:58
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|872510
|VIRIN:
|230131-A-RG158-096
|Filename:
|DOD_109441402
|Length:
|00:02:43
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 207th Military Intelligence Brigade Lightning Focus CBRN Training, by SPC Ryan Parr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT