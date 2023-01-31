207th Military Intelligence Brigade Lightning Focus CBRN Training

U.S. Soldiers with 207th Military Intelligence Brigade enter the gas chamber during the brigade’s yearly exercise Lightning Focus at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Jan. 31, 2023. Lightning Focus 2023 provides an opportunity for increasing individual & crew weapons proficiency, training on Basic Soldier Skills, junior Soldier and NCO development, improving unit cohesion & team-building, and scenario-based operational intelligence support training to certify intelligence platforms; building readiness in support of SETAF-AF, USAREUR-AF and USAFRICOM. (U.S. Army video by SPC Ryan Parr)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2023 08:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|872506
|VIRIN:
|230131-A-RG158-386
|Filename:
|DOD_109441331
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
