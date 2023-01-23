The Overseas Housing Allowance Survey is an important way to give feed back to the DOD about overseas rent and utilities costs. Survey runs from January 1st, 2023 to March 31st, 2023. (Video by SGT Kevin Henderson)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2023 07:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|872505
|VIRIN:
|230123-A-JV318-004
|Filename:
|DOD_109441315
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Overseas Housing Allowance Survey Awareness (720p), by SGT Kevin Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
