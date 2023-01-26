7ATC's CATC Hosts Visit with Greek Officers

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Hellenic Army representatives, Lt. Col. Grigorios Bizas and Maj. Ioannis Papadopoulos, came to Grafenwoehr, Germany, to visit the leadership of the 7th Army Training Command's Combined Arms Training Center (CATC) and discuss future training opportunities for both countries Jan. 26, 2023. The two parties discussed CATC's various courses with spots available for multinational students, ranging from Basic Leader Course and Combat Lifesaver Course to Night Sniper Course and European HAZMAT Certification. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christian Carrillo)