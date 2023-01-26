Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7ATC's CATC Hosts Visit with Greek Officers

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    01.26.2023

    Video by Spc. Christian Carrillo 

    7th Army Training Command

    Hellenic Army representatives, Lt. Col. Grigorios Bizas and Maj. Ioannis Papadopoulos, came to Grafenwoehr, Germany, to visit the leadership of the 7th Army Training Command's Combined Arms Training Center (CATC) and discuss future training opportunities for both countries Jan. 26, 2023. The two parties discussed CATC's various courses with spots available for multinational students, ranging from Basic Leader Course and Combat Lifesaver Course to Night Sniper Course and European HAZMAT Certification. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christian Carrillo)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2023
    Date Posted: 02.06.2023 08:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 872504
    VIRIN: 260123-A-MC970-1005
    Filename: DOD_109441301
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, 7ATC's CATC Hosts Visit with Greek Officers, by SPC Christian Carrillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    CATC
    USARMY
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether

