7ATC's CATC Hosts Visit with Greek Officers

Hellenic Army representatives, Lt. Col. Grigorios Bizas and Maj. Ioannis Papadopoulos, came to Grafenwoehr, Germany, to visit the leadership of the 7th Army Training Command's Combined Arms Training Center (CATC) and discuss future training opportunities for both countries Jan. 26, 2023. The two parties discussed CATC's various courses with spots available for multinational students, ranging from Basic Leader Course and Combat Lifesaver Course to Night Sniper Course and European HAZMAT Certification. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christian Carrillo)
