U.S. Marines with 3d Marine Division compete in a squad competition at the Jungle Warfare Training Center on Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 25, 2023. The squad competition is a week-long competition held to test the proficiency of squads from across the Marine Corps in their mastery of warfighting skills. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Kallahan Morris)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2023 05:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|872500
|VIRIN:
|230125-M-KM064-437
|Filename:
|DOD_109441270
|Length:
|00:03:10
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 3D Marine Division Squad Competition, by Sgt Kallahan Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT