    3D Marine Division Squad Competition

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.25.2023

    Video by Sgt. Kallahan Morris 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Marine Division compete in a squad competition at the Jungle Warfare Training Center on Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 25, 2023. The squad competition is a week-long competition held to test the proficiency of squads from across the Marine Corps in their mastery of warfighting skills. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Kallahan Morris)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2023
    Date Posted: 02.06.2023 05:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 872500
    VIRIN: 230125-M-KM064-437
    Filename: DOD_109441270
    Length: 00:03:10
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3D Marine Division Squad Competition, by Sgt Kallahan Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marines
    Training
    3D MARDIV
    Squad Competition

