    Club Complex Radio Spot Audiogram

    1, TURKEY

    02.02.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Dillon Audit 

    AFN Incirlik

    A radio spot focusing on the activates happening at the Club Complex on Incirlik Air Base Turkey, Feb 3, 2023. (U.S. Air Force radio spot by Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2023
    Date Posted: 02.06.2023 05:23
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 872499
    VIRIN: 230202-F-DJ826-0012
    Filename: DOD_109441247
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: 1, TR

    activities
    club
    incirlik
    complex
    audiogram

