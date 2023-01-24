Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    522d O-Course during Lightning Focus 2023

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    01.24.2023

    Video by Kevin Payne 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 522d Military intelligence Battalion, 207th Military Intelligence Brigade, use teamwork to get through the Obstacle Course during the Brigade's yearly exercise Lightning Focus at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Jan. 25, 2023. Lightning Focus 2023 provides an opportunity for increasing individual & crew weapons proficiency, training on Basic Soldier Skills, junior Soldier and NCO development, improving unit cohesion & team-building, and scenario-based operational intelligence support training to certify intelligence platforms; building readiness in support of SETAF-AF, USAREUR-AF and USAFRICOM.
    (U.S. Army video by Kevin Sterling Payne)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2023
    Date Posted: 02.06.2023 04:37
    Category: B-Roll
    VIRIN: 230124-D-DT978-1003
    Length: 00:08:06
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 522d O-Course during Lightning Focus 2023, by Kevin Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StongerTogether

