522d O-Course during Lightning Focus 2023

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 522d Military intelligence Battalion, 207th Military Intelligence Brigade, use teamwork to get through the Obstacle Course during the Brigade's yearly exercise Lightning Focus at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Jan. 25, 2023. Lightning Focus 2023 provides an opportunity for increasing individual & crew weapons proficiency, training on Basic Soldier Skills, junior Soldier and NCO development, improving unit cohesion & team-building, and scenario-based operational intelligence support training to certify intelligence platforms; building readiness in support of SETAF-AF, USAREUR-AF and USAFRICOM.

(U.S. Army video by Kevin Sterling Payne)