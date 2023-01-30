Nagasaki Lantern Festival 2023

230201-Sasebo.
The Nagasaki Lantern Festival, a celebration of the Chinese Lunar new year, is held annually in the Nagasaki China town and features live performances, brilliant displays, and over 15,000 paper lanterns.
|01.30.2023
|02.06.2023 00:44
|Newscasts
|872494
|230131-N-CZ009-0001
|DOD_109441046
|00:01:00
|JP
|2
|2
