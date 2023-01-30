Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nagasaki Lantern Festival 2023

    JAPAN

    01.30.2023

    Courtesy Video

    AFN Sasebo

    230201-Sasebo.
    The Nagasaki Lantern Festival, a celebration of the Chinese Lunar new year, is held annually in the Nagasaki China town and features live performances, brilliant displays, and over 15,000 paper lanterns.

    Date Taken: 01.30.2023
    Date Posted: 02.06.2023 00:44
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 872494
    VIRIN: 230131-N-CZ009-0001
    Filename: DOD_109441046
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    AFN
    Japan
    culture
    CFAS
    NAGASAKI LANTERN FESTIVAL

