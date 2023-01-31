U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 312 transport and load ordnance onto F/A-18 Hornet aircraft at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam Jan 31, 2023. The ordnance was loaded and utilized during Marine Aircraft Group 12's participation in the Aviation Training Relocation Program, a bilateral program aimed to increase operational readiness and interoperability, reduce local noise impacts, and acclimate squadrons to operating across different environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Chloe Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2023 03:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|872493
|VIRIN:
|230131-M-JN598-187
|Filename:
|DOD_109441013
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, VMFA-312 is Locked and Loaded! (B-Roll), by LCpl Chloe Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT