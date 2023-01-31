VMFA-312 is Locked and Loaded! (B-Roll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 312 transport and load ordnance onto F/A-18 Hornet aircraft at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam Jan 31, 2023. The ordnance was loaded and utilized during Marine Aircraft Group 12's participation in the Aviation Training Relocation Program, a bilateral program aimed to increase operational readiness and interoperability, reduce local noise impacts, and acclimate squadrons to operating across different environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Chloe Johnson)