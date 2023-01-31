Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMFA-312 is Locked and Loaded! (B-Roll)

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    01.31.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Chloe Johnson 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 312 transport and load ordnance onto F/A-18 Hornet aircraft at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam Jan 31, 2023. The ordnance was loaded and utilized during Marine Aircraft Group 12's participation in the Aviation Training Relocation Program, a bilateral program aimed to increase operational readiness and interoperability, reduce local noise impacts, and acclimate squadrons to operating across different environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Chloe Johnson)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2023
    Date Posted: 02.06.2023 03:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 872493
    VIRIN: 230131-M-JN598-187
    Filename: DOD_109441013
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMFA-312 is Locked and Loaded! (B-Roll), by LCpl Chloe Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Guam
    Anderson AFB
    VMFA-312
    ATR
    MAG-12
    MALS-12

