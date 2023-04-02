Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    152nd Airlift Wing First Four Council tours MAFFS

    RENO, NV, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Thomas Cox 

    152nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 152nd Airlift Wing's First Four Council toured the 152nd Operations Group's Modular Airborne Firefighting Systems (MAFFS) unit. This tour was a part of an effort to help educate the junior enlisted on how they directly impact the mission as well as network with other sections of the base. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Thomas Cox)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2023
    Date Posted: 02.05.2023 19:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 872491
    VIRIN: 230104-Z-FJ772-1002
    Filename: DOD_109440707
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: RENO, NV, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, 152nd Airlift Wing First Four Council tours MAFFS, by SrA Thomas Cox, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    Nevada Air National Guard
    MAFFS
    Junior Enlisted Council
    Thomas Cox
    152nd Airlift Wing
    First Four Council
    MAFFS AEG
    152nd Operations Group

