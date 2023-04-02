Members of the 152nd Airlift Wing's First Four Council toured the 152nd Operations Group's Modular Airborne Firefighting Systems (MAFFS) unit. This tour was a part of an effort to help educate the junior enlisted on how they directly impact the mission as well as network with other sections of the base. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Thomas Cox)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2023 19:30
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|872491
|VIRIN:
|230104-Z-FJ772-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109440707
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|RENO, NV, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 152nd Airlift Wing First Four Council tours MAFFS, by SrA Thomas Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT