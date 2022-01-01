Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    932d Airlift Wing 2022 Year in Review

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brooke Spenner 

    932nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A look back at what the 932nd Airlift Wing has all done and accomplished throughout 2022. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Spenner)

    Date Taken: 01.01.2022
    Date Posted: 02.05.2023 16:59
    Category: Series
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US 

    This work, 932d Airlift Wing 2022 Year in Review, by SSgt Brooke Spenner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Year in Review
    ReserveReady
    ReserveReform
    ReserveResilient

