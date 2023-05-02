Soldiers from 2nd Battalion 153rd Infantry Regiment Headquarters and Headquarters Company depart from the Arkansas Army National Guard Armory in Searcy, Ark., February 5, 2023.
Maj. Gen. Jonathan M. Stubbs, Arkansas' Adjutant General, and Col. Chad Bridges, commander of the 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, spoke to the Soldiers and their families during the Hail and Farewell ceremony.
Mayor Mat Faulkner, mayor of Searcy, Ark., spoke the Soldiers and their families during the Hail and Farewell.
(Video by Arkansas Army National Guard Soldier Spc. Patrick Gilliam
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2023 15:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|872486
|VIRIN:
|230205-Z-CQ001-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109440569
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US
|Hometown:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Hometown:
|NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US
|Hometown:
|SEARCY, AR, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 39th IBCT Deployment Fairwell from Searcy, Ark., by SPC Patrick Gilliam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT