39th IBCT Deployment Fairwell from Searcy, Ark.

Soldiers from 2nd Battalion 153rd Infantry Regiment Headquarters and Headquarters Company depart from the Arkansas Army National Guard Armory in Searcy, Ark., February 5, 2023.



Maj. Gen. Jonathan M. Stubbs, Arkansas' Adjutant General, and Col. Chad Bridges, commander of the 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, spoke to the Soldiers and their families during the Hail and Farewell ceremony.



Mayor Mat Faulkner, mayor of Searcy, Ark., spoke the Soldiers and their families during the Hail and Farewell.



(Video by Arkansas Army National Guard Soldier Spc. Patrick Gilliam