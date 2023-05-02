Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    39th IBCT Deployment Fairwell from Searcy, Ark.

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2023

    Video by Spc. Patrick Gilliam 

    119th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from 2nd Battalion 153rd Infantry Regiment Headquarters and Headquarters Company depart from the Arkansas Army National Guard Armory in Searcy, Ark., February 5, 2023.

    Maj. Gen. Jonathan M. Stubbs, Arkansas' Adjutant General, and Col. Chad Bridges, commander of the 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, spoke to the Soldiers and their families during the Hail and Farewell ceremony.

    Mayor Mat Faulkner, mayor of Searcy, Ark., spoke the Soldiers and their families during the Hail and Farewell.

    (Video by Arkansas Army National Guard Soldier Spc. Patrick Gilliam

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2023
    Date Posted: 02.05.2023 15:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 872486
    VIRIN: 230205-Z-CQ001-1001
    Filename: DOD_109440569
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US 
    Hometown: ARLINGTON, VA, US
    Hometown: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US
    Hometown: SEARCY, AR, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 39th IBCT Deployment Fairwell from Searcy, Ark., by SPC Patrick Gilliam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Arkansas National Guard
    Arkansas National Guard Adjutant General
    39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team

