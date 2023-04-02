Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mr. Fred Barton, Military and Family Readiness Program Manager, Discusses his Role in Supporting Airmen and Families at the Nevada Air National Guard

    RENO, NV, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Jakob Ivanick 

    152nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    News feature of Mr. Fred Barton, Military and Family Readiness Program Manager at the Nevada Air National Guard, highlights his duties in assisting Airmen and their families at the Nevada Air National Guard Base, Reno, Nev. on Feb. 5, 2023. His hard work and dedication to the Nevada Air National Guard are being recognized with an award nomination at the annual end of year award banquet. Barton expresses his gratitude for the recognition of his contributions and considers it an honor to serve the Airmen and families in the Nevada National Guard.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2023
    Date Posted: 02.05.2023 19:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 872484
    VIRIN: 230204-Z-TV116-2001
    Filename: DOD_109440518
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: RENO, NV, US 

    TAGS

    Highrollers
    Military and Family Readiness. 152nd AW

