News feature of Mr. Fred Barton, Military and Family Readiness Program Manager at the Nevada Air National Guard, highlights his duties in assisting Airmen and their families at the Nevada Air National Guard Base, Reno, Nev. on Feb. 5, 2023. His hard work and dedication to the Nevada Air National Guard are being recognized with an award nomination at the annual end of year award banquet. Barton expresses his gratitude for the recognition of his contributions and considers it an honor to serve the Airmen and families in the Nevada National Guard.
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2023 19:32
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|872484
|VIRIN:
|230204-Z-TV116-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109440518
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|RENO, NV, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Mr. Fred Barton, Military and Family Readiness Program Manager, Discusses his Role in Supporting Airmen and Families at the Nevada Air National Guard, by SrA Jakob Ivanick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
