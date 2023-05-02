Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    134th ARW CBRN training

    KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Justin Lillard 

    134th Air Refueling Wing

    Air National Guard Airmen from the 134th Air Refueling Wing learned how to respond to chemical, biological, and nuclear hazards during simulated combat scenarios at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, February 2-5, 2023. Airmen were trained by CBRN instructors and leaders from both the 134th ARW and the 164th Airlift Wing. In case of emergencies, this training allows Airmen to be ready to respond to CBRN attacks quickly and efficiently.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2023
    Date Posted: 02.05.2023 14:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 872481
    VIRIN: 230205-Z-AQ246-037
    Filename: DOD_109440454
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: KNOXVILLE, TN, US 

    TAGS

    Tennessee
    USAF
    164th Airlift Wing
    TNANG
    134th ARW

