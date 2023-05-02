134th ARW CBRN training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Air National Guard Airmen from the 134th Air Refueling Wing learned how to respond to chemical, biological, and nuclear hazards during simulated combat scenarios at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, February 2-5, 2023. Airmen were trained by CBRN instructors and leaders from both the 134th ARW and the 164th Airlift Wing. In case of emergencies, this training allows Airmen to be ready to respond to CBRN attacks quickly and efficiently.