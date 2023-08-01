Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    134th Air Refueling Wing Members Change Fuel Filters

    TN, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kaylee Patterson 

    134th Air Refueling Wing

    Members of the 134th Air Refueling Wing demonstrate the importance of fuel filter changes, and teach new Airmen how to complete the task safely. Fuel filters are changed every three years unless the meters on the tank identify they need to be changed earlier.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2023
    Date Posted: 02.05.2023 16:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 872479
    VIRIN: 230108-Z-RY227-599
    Filename: DOD_109440360
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: TN, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 134th Air Refueling Wing Members Change Fuel Filters, by SSgt Kaylee Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ANG
    National Guard
    134ARW

