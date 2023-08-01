134th Air Refueling Wing members change fuel filters

Members of the 134th Air Refueling Wing demonstrate the importance of fuel filter changes, and teach new Airmen how to complete the task safely. Fuel filters are changed every three years unless the meters on the tank identify they need to be changed earlier.
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2023 14:30
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|872478
|VIRIN:
|230108-Z-RY227-049
|Filename:
|DOD_109440348
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|TN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
