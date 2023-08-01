134th Air Refueling Wing members change fuel filters

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the 134th Air Refueling Wing demonstrate the importance of fuel filter changes, and teach new Airmen how to complete the task safely. Fuel filters are changed every three years unless the meters on the tank identify they need to be changed earlier.